‘Deal pakki ho gayi’: Gaurav Taneja take a jab after rejection in Shark Tank India 4, shares details in vlog 

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja made headlines on Shark Tank India 4 with his pitch for protein powder brand Beast Life, only to face tough questions about his commitment to multiple ventures. Now, his latest vlog takes a fresh turn as he steps into the realm of business deals, aiming to prove he’s more than just a brand promoter.

During the pitch, Gaurav briefly mentioned his dairy brand, Rozier, but avoided discussing it in detail. In his latest vlog, he documents his journey across several villages in Rajasthan, where he attempts to onboard farmers to source milk.

Interestingly, the title of his vlog, “Inke Gaon Mein Deal Pakki Ho Gayi,” seems to be a pointed reference to Shark Tank India. Introducing his mission, he explains, “You must be wondering why we’re here. Through Rozier, we work with farmers who own desi cows. But there are lots of farmers in our country who aren’t getting accurate value for the milk produced by their desi cows. They’re migrating to other kinds of cows or buffalo. We’ve committed to creating a community of farmers and educating them about desi cows. The good thing is that our consumers understand the value of desi cows, and we want to encourage this.”

Gaurav continues, “By meeting farmers, we wanted to understand their pain points. We wanted to learn why the desi cow population in our country is dwindling and what we can do to encourage their breeding… Our villages won’t develop only by creating roads; they’ll develop by investing in our farmers.”

On Shark Tank India, Gaurav had asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity but was met with skepticism. Anupam Mittal confronted him, saying, “When I started, I was a lot like you. I thought of myself as a star, but when you think of yourself as a star, you think you’re infallible. You can’t allocate time in startups; you have to be there all the time… It’s not that I don’t trust you, but I trust in Indian entrepreneurship, and they have so much energy, so much passion, they won’t let a part-timer like you win. That’s the reason I’m out.”

Gaurav Taneja often drops vlogs on his YouTube focusing on his farming journey. During Chaitra Navratri of 2023, the YouTuber launched his own ghee brand priced at Rs 1,350 for 500 ml. The ghee was made on Gaurav's own farm, following old techniques.