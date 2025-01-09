'Dear idli chutney no sambhar': Bizarre GATE email greeting for Admit Card has Redditors laughing, IIT Roorkee responds

A Reddit user's post about a peculiar email from the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administration has sparked a wave of laughter and memes across social media. The user, who goes by the handle @No_Yogurt8713, shared a screenshot of the email, which featured an unusual greeting: “Dear idli chutney no sambhar.”

The email, which informed candidates that their GATE 2025 admit cards were available for download, left many users scratching their heads. In the post, the user expressed confusion, asking, “Is this intentional? How can they make such a mistake?”

In response to the post, several users shared screenshots of similar emails they received with the same greeting highlighting the scale of the issue.

The bizarre salutation quickly caught the attention of social media users, leading to a flurry of humorous comments. One user chimed in, “He's true, I received the same. Some must have done something messed up,” while another quipped, “Is this some joke?”

The mix-up has ignited a meme frenzy, with users creatively riffing on the email's odd phrasing. One user humorously remarked, “Hello. Idli chutney no sambhar, from Sarson da saag and makki di roti,” while another added, “I hope it's orange chutney; otherwise, it would be an utter waste to be stuck with white chutney and no sambhar.”

Another user jokingly asked the person to check if his name on the admit card was correct, "Bro admit card download kar or check kar k sambhar to nahi daala unhone."

Some people thought a recent email was sent by mistake, with one user speculating it might have been due to an SQL Injection attack on the GATE database. Others requested the sender's complete email address to confirm its authenticity. Despite the confusion, the email has amused many and gone viral.

In response to the uproar, IIT Roorkee, the organizing body for GATE 2025, issued a statement clarifying that the error resulted from a “technical glitch.” Sonika Srivastava, Media Cell in-charge at IIT Roorkee, said, “The issue was resolved immediately, and emails with correct names were sent to these candidates. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a national exam that assesses students' knowledge in various subjects. Those who pass can continue their studies with Master's and Doctoral programs or find jobs in public sector companies. The GATE 2025 exam will be held by IIT Roorkee on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 as a computer-based test across eight exam zones