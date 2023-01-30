'Deepika is Amar, I'm Akbar, John is Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan's message on unity amid Pathaan success

After nearly four years away from the big screen, SRK made a huge comeback with his latest smash hit, Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed film has shattered all box-office records and is doing very well at ticket counters around the world. The actor, along with his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, met with the media and discussed the film's success.

The film sparked controversy before its release due to the song Besharam Rang. During the media encounter, Shah Rukh Khan appeared to offer his thoughts on the controversy without saying much. The actor discussed how films are simply about spreading happiness and pure delight.

While elucidating upon the same, the superstar said, “Main ek baat bolna chahunga jo bahut important hai. We make films to spread happiness and joy. Hum se galtiyaan bhi hoti hai, achhayian bhi hail, buraiyaan bhi hoti hai (we make mistakes, good or bad) but to be honest, our motive behind making films is quite clear. We want to spread happiness, love, kindness, and brotherhood, even if I am playing a bad guy. None of us are bad, we are all playing characters to make you happy.”

Explaining further, the actor who plays the titular role in Pathaan, said, “If we say things in the film, none of it is to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment. We love each other, and we joke with each other. Fun and entertainment should be left at that tabka. No need to take it seriously. This is Deepika Padukone, she is Amar. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon, yeh John hai, ye Anthony hail (I am Shah Rukh Khan, I am Akbar and this is John who is Anthony). And this is what makes cinema; Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have with anybody, any culture, or any aspect of life. We love you, that's why we make a film.”

The song, in which Deepika was shown dancing in a saffron attire, provoked protests because people claimed it offended religious sensibilities. Toward the end of the engagement, SRK appeared to have responded to the same in his signing-off speech, saying, “Nothing is better than the love that we get for our films. We have to keep our culture, our old stories seeped into this country. We have to tell the story in modern ways, and when we tell those stories, there is no way we are deriding anybody.”

Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). On January 25, 2023, the film was released, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Deepika played ISI agent Rubina, while John Abraham played the tough opponent Jim.

Also Read: ‘Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan GOAT

