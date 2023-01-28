‘Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan GOAT

It's time for another round of Ask SRK session. Instead of promoting Pathaan through media appearances, the actor engaged fans directly through his Ask SRK sessions on Twitter. The Pathaan actor has held another session as the film approaches the Rs 300 crore club in just three days. And he has nothing but praise for Salman Khan, his co-star and the Tiger of the spy universe.



In response to a fan's claim that Tiger 3 will outperform Pathaan at the box office during the most recent Ask SRK session, the actor very modestly praised his co-star Karan Arjun. He tweeted, “Salman bhai isâ€¦woh kya kehte hain aaj kalâ€¦young logâ€¦haanâ€¦. GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan(sic).”

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023



Another fan asserted that he entered the theatre as a Salman fan but left as an SRK fan after seeing Pathaan. To this, the Badshaah of Bollywood responded, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhaiâ€¦. bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan(sic)”

Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/X2hqXeZlF1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023



One user posted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with Shah Rukh's Pathaan avatar on it. He wrote that he was going to watch Pathaan for the third time while wearing that dress and wondered if it looked good on him. SRK said, “The t shirt has a very handsome guy in it and ON it!! Wah."



Another fan suggested that SRK and Salman should have recreated Chaiyya Chaiyya while filming a sequence on top of a train. SRK, known for his witty replies, wrote, "Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya naâ€ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! (sic)"



Pathaan, which was released on January 25, is doing extremely well at the box office. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had a strong opening weekend at the box office. Pathaan is estimated to have earned between Rs 34 and Rs 36 crore in India on Day 3, January 27. In India, the film reportedly grossed Rs 300 crore in three days.

Also Read: Pathaan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's superhit crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide