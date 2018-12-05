Deepika Padukone becomes first woman to enter top-five of Forbes' richest Indian celebs list

Deepika Padukone has become the first ever woman to rank among the top five richest celebrities in India according to a list published by the Forbes India magazine. The 32-year-old Indian actress was placed fourth in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list with her earnings reaching Rs 112.80 crore during 2018. She had earned Rs 59.45 crore during the previous year.

Other women to feature on the Forbes Indian Celebrity 100 include actresses Alia Bhatt (Rank 12, Rs 58.83 crore), Anushka Sharma (Rank 16, Rs 45.83 crore), Katrina Kaif (Rank 21, Rs 33.67 crore), Priyanka Chopra (Rank 49, Rs 18 crore), shuttlers PV Sindhu (Rank 20, Rs 36.50 crore) and Saina Nehwal (Rank 58, Rs 16.54 crore), and comedian Bharti Singh (Rank 74, Rs 13.95 crore).

A total of 18 female celebrities made it to the top 100 of the Forbes' list, which is a decline from the 21 reported back in 2017.

The top spot on 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 went to actor Salman Khan, completing his hat-trick of being the richest celebrity in the country. The Bollywood superstar raked in Rs 253.25 crore during 2018. The second spot was captured by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, with Rs 228.09 crore to his name, to become the first sportsperson to reach the position.

Akshay Kumar came third on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 with Rs 185 crore, followed by Deepika. The fifth spot went to former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who earned Rs 101.77 crore during 2018.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, whose period action film Thugs of Hindostan crashed and burned at the box office last month, have been placed sixth and seventh respectively. Ranveer Singh, who recently married Deepika sits on eighth place with earnings amounting to Rs 84.67 crore in 2018.