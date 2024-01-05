Deepika Padukone turns 38: A look at how much money she makes

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turns 38 today. One of India's highest paid actors, Padukone is also an astute investor.

Padukone has been quietly building her business portfolio over the last few years. She set up her family office KA Enterprises in 2014, and began investing in startups shortly after. Some of her key bets include Epigamia, Furlenco, Blu Smart, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Front Row, Mokobara, Supertails, Nua, and so on. In some cases like Epigamia and Nua, for instance, the actor has also doubled up as an investor and brand ambassador.

Jigar K Shah, former venture capitalist and fund manager at KA Enterprises since 2020, manages ​​all of Padukone’s financial assets—unlisted, listed and fixed income. “We run KA Enterprises like a typical venture shop. with average cheque sizes ranging between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. But when it comes to the investment thesis, it “depends on the differentiated value proposition the company is offering, moats that are defensible… We also look at the team and their execution abilities [before funding],” he told BT in a March interview.



Here is a look at her net worth, assets and more:

Padukone’s net worth is nearly Rs 500 crore. In the fiscal year 2016-2017, she paid Rs 10 crore as tax. She was the only female actor to feature on the list of India’s highest individual tax payers. She is one of India's sought-after brand endorser. Some the brands associated with her include Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Jio, Pepsi, Adidas, Axis Bank, Tissot, Oppo, Vistara, Chopard, Dabur.

In assets, Padukone owns a 4BHK flat on the 26th floor of Tower B of Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai. In 2021, she and her husband Ranveer Singh bought a second bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The same year, she and her father Prakash Padukone registered a serviced apartment they bought in Bengaluru for Rs 6.79 crore.

Padukone’s business interests aren’t just limited to the family office or her production house. In May 2021, she incorporated a new company DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai. It counts her and her legendary father Prakash Padukone as Directors, according to Tofler.

She also runs DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures, which launched the premium skincare brand 82°E last November.