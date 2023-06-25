Delhi man covers 286 metro stations in over 15 hours; creates Guinness World Records

A Delhi-based freelance researcher covered 286 metro stations in a record-breaking time of more than 15 hours. The researcher, identified as Shashank Manu, likes travelling on Delhi Metro and completed the feat in April 2021. His name got imprinted into the Guinness World Records for the no-mean feat.

Manu started his record-breaking Delhi metro journey at 5 am on the blue line and completed the feat at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, the Delhi Metro’s green line. Manu took to Twitter to confirm the development and wrote: “Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi metro stations in the fastest time! Also, the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU!”

Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi Metro stations in fastest time!



Also the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ciIgb77ngg — Shashank Manu (@sskmnu) April 4, 2023

He, however, received this award in April this year because of a misunderstanding. The award was previously given to a revenue inspector with the metro named Prafull Singh. Singh covered all stations of the Delhi metro on August 29, 2021, whereas Manu already completed the journey on April 14 the same year in a record time of 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds.

It took the freelance researcher a lot of effort to claim his award. Manu told The Indian Express that he got the idea to set this record in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manu attempted this when the metro was opened to the public after the first lockdown was over. He had to bear in mind the strict set of guidelines set by Guinness World Records. These guidelines included clicking pictures at every station, asking people to sign a receipt, and having two “independent witnesses” with him throughout the journey.

He also recorded an uncut video of the entire journey and kept track of the opening and closing time of the metro train’s doors at each station. Manu took three mini-breaks including a lunch break at the Kashmere Gate station on the Red Line. He also used a one-day tourist card, which provides customers with unlimited rides for a day.

This, however, is not the only record set by Manu. He also set a record for the “most museums visited in 24 hours” and also the record for the “most places of worship visited in one month”.

