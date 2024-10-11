'Default sorry template': BigBasket's mix-up sparks amusement after compliment misinterpreted as complaint

In a lighthearted discussion on X, online grocery retailer BigBasket found itself at the centre of an amusing misunderstanding following a customer's positive review.

The incident came to light when Amirtha Murugesan, a user on the platform X (formerly Twitter), took to the platform to commend BigBasket for recently bundling together staple items often ordered by women during their menstrual cycles—sanitary napkins and ice cream—into a combo pack available at a discount. "Well played, BigBasket,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the cleverly marketed bundle and tagging the company.

However, the praise was misinterpreted by BigBasket's customer service team, who reacted as if the message was a complaint. "We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out,” responded the company in a bid to address a problem that didn't exist.

This humorous exchange quickly garnered attention, leading to widespread amusement among users on X. Many users reacted with laughter, commenting on the mix-up and urging BigBasket to carefully read the original post. “Bro, she is praising you. Why are you sorry?” wrote one user, encapsulating the widespread confusion.

Industry observers noted that such misunderstandings might indicate the growing reliance on automated responses in customer service. Ganesh Sonawane, founder and CEO of Frido, noted, "Praise is so rare that most brands automatically assume that tagging means a complaint."

Another user quipped, “Bot life is so awkward,” while others called for more personal interaction in customer service. “Automation ends up looking weird sometimes,” added user Nikhil, advocating for the benefits of having real people address customer inquiries.

As the comedic exchange continued to unfold, it highlighted that sometimes brands must monitor social media—where a single negative review could potentially harm their image yet inadvertently lead to humorous misinterpretations even in the face of praise.