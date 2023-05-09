Deja Vu as Jofra Archer at risk of missing Ashes again due to elbow injury

England and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.

Mumbai Indians have named Chris Jordan as his replacement for the season. Archer has been sent home and will have his fitness and recovery monitored by the ECB. The ECB will aid in his rehabilitation in Sussex.

“Archer was a key part of our campaign in the first half of this season. We wish him the best and cannot wait to have him back with us, fitter, stronger, quicker, deadlier,” the five-time IPL champions said in a statement on their website.

The 28-year-old, having a history of back and elbow injuries, had spent the last 17 months battling one injury or another before making a comeback in January this year. He made five out of ten appearances for Mumbai Indians this season, nabbing two wickets while doing so.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the bowler was in Belgium this past month to visit an elbow specialist and underwent treatment for his elbow via minor surgery.

The bowler’s elbow history had previously ruled him out of the T20 World Cup as well as the last Ashes series back in 2021. This recent setback has now once again put the bowler’s chances at the Ashes at risk. England will have to field a replacement against Australia, who won the last bout in the famed Ashes series.

The Ashes series begins on June 16, and will run until the end of July.

His replacement and Sussex teammate, Chris Jordan, made his IPL debut in 2016 and has played 28 IPL matches, bagging 27 wickets in the same. He has played for RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home turf today in what is to be a decisive game for the IPL giants.