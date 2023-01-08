'Did not stop the car because...': Here's what the accused told Delhi cops in Kanjhawala case

Delhi car horror: In a new development, the suspects in the Delhi Kanjhawala hit-and-run case told the police they were aware that a woman was trapped under a car but kept driving the car as they were afraid. The vehicle made multiple U-turns in Delhi's Kanjhawala area and the woman was dragged by the speeding car from Sultanpuri.

The accused knew that a case of murder would be filed against them if they had stopped the car and rescued the woman, police said as per India Today.

Anjali Singh, who was killed on new year's night in Delhi after her scooty was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it, got stuck onto the left front wheel of the car as per a report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). She was dragged by the car for about 12 kms.

As per the police, the accused were extremely scared due to which they kept driving till the woman's body fell off. Earlier, it was reported that the accused had told the police that there was loud music inside the car, so they did not notice the body. However, the accused reportedly confessed that these were false statements.

Earlier, Singh's family claimed that she did not consume alcohol on the night of the incident. Singh’s family refuted the claims made by her friend Nidhi, who was present at the scene when the accident took place. Nidhi, who fled from the spot after the incident, had claimed that Anjali Singh was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

Anjali's mother also said that she had never seen Nidhi with her daughter, nor had the woman visited their home, according to a report by India Today.

She further accused Nidhi of being part of a conspiracy. “I never saw or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. If she was my daughter’s friend, how could she leave her and run away? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi may also be involved in this. This should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

Singh's autopsy report revealed that she had multiple external injuries and her brain matter was missing. Her ribs were exposed from her back as skin peeled away, her lungs had popped out, the base of her skull was fractured and some brain matter was missing.

Seven men -- Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Ashutosh (owner of the car), and Ankush -- have been arrested. Ashutosh and Ankush were arrested today for trying to help the other five men in a cover-up.

The autopsy report of the deceased woman has ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.

Also Read: Delhi accident updates: Owner of Baleno arrested; there were 4 men in the car, not 5