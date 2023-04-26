scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Delhi: DPS gets bomb threat; police say no suspicious objects found

Feedback

Delhi: DPS gets bomb threat; police say no suspicious objects found

DCP Deo further stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog and the SWAT team of the Delhi Police are sanitising the school buildings at present. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Delhi Public School at Delhi's Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday. The Delhi Police searched the school premises and said that they did not find any suspicious objects. The Delhi Public School at Delhi's Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday. The Delhi Police searched the school premises and said that they did not find any suspicious objects.

The Delhi Public School at Delhi's Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday. The Delhi Police searched the school premises and said that they did not find any suspicious objects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Rajesh Deo said that no suspicious object has been found in Delhi Public School, Mathura Road while adding the situation is normal. DCP Deo further stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog and the SWAT team of the Delhi Police are sanitising the school buildings at present. 

DCP Deo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings". 

(More details to be added later)

Published on: Apr 26, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement