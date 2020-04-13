Delhi Earthquake: Another earthquake jolts national capital

Another earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi on Monday. There's no clarity about the epicentre of the earthquake. This is second time in two days when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital and neighbouring regions.

Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2020

Earthquake Magnitude: Lat: 28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, and Depth: 5 Km.

Tremors were felt around 5:45 pm on Sunday. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8km. No damages have been reported.

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Sunday.