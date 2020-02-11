Delhi election results 2020: Best memes on Twitter as AAP sails to victory

Delhi election results: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seen taking a big lead in Delhi election 2020, netizens are taking to social media with hilarious memes. The counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has comfortably crossed the majority mark as per early trends, while the BJP is ahead in 20 seats.
The national capital witnessed a 62% voter turnout in Delhi election 2020 as against a 67.12% participation in 2015 Assembly elections.
As the counting for Delhi election 2020 is underway, here's how the Twitterati are reacting on the micro-blogging site:
#DelhiResults this is the chronology of delhi #DelhiElectionResults #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/oCqHFGtFt9- saddam khan (@mesaddam) February 11, 2020
Aap right now#DelhiElectionResults #ElectionResults #Elections2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/346mEGG1rq- Abhimanyu Thakur (@iamabhimanyut) February 11, 2020
AAPians right now waiting for Delhi elections results be like : #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/EVectzQqJT- Azwar (@Azwarrior7) February 10, 2020
AAPians #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/kB4S8g8yiU- Sourabh (@SourabhJainIET) February 11, 2020
