Delhi floods: Amid water scarcity fears, CM Kejriwal says Chandrawal water treatment plant resumes operations

Delhi’s Chandrawal water treatment plant on Sunday started operations after Yamuna River's water level went down. The Chandrawal water plant caters to around 22 lakh residents in areas like Civil Lines, Rajender Nagar, Naraina, some parts of the Delhi Cantonment Area, NDMC areas, and Chandni Chowk.

The Chandrawal water plant is not the only water plant that resumed operations. The Okhla water treatment also started operations on Friday after water levels started receding. The Okhla water treatment plant is located in the Yamuna floodplains and has a capacity of 20 million gallons per day (MGD).

Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023 Okhla water treatment plant started… https://t.co/V9bRq4vhCY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 14, 2023

The water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 205.98 metres at 9 am on Sunday versus 207.58 metres yesterday morning, as per the Delhi Flood Control Department. As per officials, the water levels of Delhi’s Yamuna river is expected to recede below the danger mark in the next few hours. The waterlogging situation in several low-lying areas of Delhi such as roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila has improved today as the water level slowly goes down.

Yamuna’s water level stood at 208.07 metres at 9 pm on Friday. The Yamuna river crossed the danger level of 205.33 metres on July 10. Meanwhile, Delhi L-G said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called as soon as he reached Delhi and took stock of the situation on ground.

As per the Delhi L-G, PM Modi instructed him to do everything possible in the interest of the people of Delhi with cooperation from the Centre.

L-G Delhi tweeted: “Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji called up as soon as he reached home and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made. He again instructed to do all possible work in the interest of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre.”

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने स्वदेश पहुंचते ही फोन कर दिल्ली में बाढ़ की स्थिति का विस्तृत ब्योरा लिया और किये जा रहे सम्बंधित प्रयासों की पूरी जानकारी ली।

उन्होनें पुन: केंद्र की सहायता एवं सहयोग से, दिल्लीवासियों के हित में हर सम्भव कार्य करने के निर्देश दिये। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 15, 2023

In the wake of severe waterlogging in the national capital, rescue operations are ongoing and at least 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed to manage congestion. Heavy goods vehicles expect those carrying essential items have been barred from entering the city.

