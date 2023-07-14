Delhi floods: Level of Yamuna receding at the rate of 0.1 metre, situation still grim for now

The water level of Yamuna has started receding at a rate of 0.1 metre and will take a day's time for the situation to return to normal, PWD minister Atishi said on Friday.

Several areas in Delhi are flooded for the second day in a row, which rose to an all-time high yesterday. The Delhi government shut down schools, colleges, crematoriums, and even water treatment plants as water from the overflowing Yamuna flooded the low-lying areas in the national capital.

As of 1 PM, the water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at about 208.29 m, data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed.

At 6 am, Yamuna water levels stood at 208.46 metres, slightly lower than yesterday night's 208.66. The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was 208.40 meters at 9 am, it was 208.38 metres at 10 am.

The Delhi Police have deployed 4,500 personnel across the city in a bid to manage the flood situation and ongoing religious procession of the Kawariyas.

Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi, said: “4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44.”

Areas in ITO and Rajghat were inundated as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near Indraprastha.

The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem.

#WATCH | Delhi: Water level in Yamuna river rises after incessant rainfall & release of water from Hathnikund barrage.



The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) has crossed the danger mark and is at 208.40 meters, recorded around 9 am.



The AAP government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which manages the Red Fort, has shut the 17th century monument to visitors today and it is likely to be shut this weekend too.

The Met department has forecast generally cloudy sky and light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, a crack developed in the Alipur dam near the Ghaziabad-Baghpat border, leaving many places in Loni area flooded.

