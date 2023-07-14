Delhi floods: ‘A river never forgets,’ say netizens as Yamuna water reaches Red Fort wall, part of its old course

As the Yamuna swelled up to its highest levels of 208.66 metres in 45 years – the previous record was set at 207.49 metres – its water inundated large parts of the national capital. As the danger mark was breached and Yamuna water flowed into the nearby areas in Delhi, visuals from the iconic Red Fort showed that the water reached the walls of the UNESCO world heritage site, prompting netizens to say that the river is reclaiming its old course.
Red Fort was closed for visitors on Thursday evening and was to remain shut on Friday as well due to the Delhi flood situation.
In a notice on Thursday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from second half of 13 to 14 July, 2023 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall."
Water of the Yamuna river spilt into Delhi roads and reached the Mughal-era heritage site. People were seen navigating through waist-deep and neck-high levels of water in parts as severe waterlogging was reported in Rajghat and Purana Qila areas.
As images of the Red Fort area began circulating on social media, netizens pointed out that a river never forgets its course – a reference to the time when Yamuna river used to flow right behind the Red Fort.
The historical fort, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has become a symbol of India’s independence – India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru said his famous words, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom" during his historic speech on August 15, 1947, from the Red Fort. Since then, the Red Fort has remained as the permanent setting for Independence Day celebrations each year.
Meanwhile, not only Red Fort, severe waterlogging was reported in Rajghat, Monastery Market, Dandi Ashram, Old Usmanpur, Kashmere Gate, Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar, Bhajanpura, and Civil Lines areas.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat and Geeta Colony crematorium to carry out last rites, and to take their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.
Also read: Delhi floods: IMD predicts more rains in national capital; issues 'yellow' alert amid severe waterlogging
Also read: Delhi floods: Inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate flooded, bus services suspended for now
