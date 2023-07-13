Delhi Floods: Yamuna’s water level remains unchanged at 208.62 metres

The water level of the Yamuna River, which had been rising continuously for the past four days, has remained stable for the past hour, reported ANI on Thursday.

At 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday, the water level measured was stagnant at 208.62 meters.

Yesterday, the water levels in the Yamuna River surpassed a 45-year-old record, reaching 208.48 meters at 11 pm. Officials had warned that the water levels could rise even further.

In response to the situation, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and non-essential government offices until Sunday.

Due to the rising water level of the river, the entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank metro station on the Blue Line have been temporarily closed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). However, interchange facilities are still available, and services on the Blue Line are operating normally.

Several areas, including Majnu Ka Tila, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Monastery Market, Geeta Colony, and multiple sections of Ring Road near Kashmere Gate, have been inundated due to heavy rains.

The Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal, the largest bus terminal in the national capital, has also been flooded, resulting in the suspension of bus services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that several water treatment plants had to be shut down due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. He visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant and stated that it would be restarted once the situation returns to normal.

Yesterday, approximately 16,500 people from six districts were evacuated and relocated to 2,500 relief camps. Chief Minister Kejriwal has appealed to the central government to intervene and halt the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

