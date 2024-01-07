Delhi govt withdraws order on extended winter break for schools; check details here

The Delhi government withdrew an order related to the extension of winter break in schools in the national capital hours after its issuance. The Directorate of Education said that the order, which extended the winter break, was issued by mistake. Any decision regarding the matter will be made regarding the same on Sunday morning.

"It has been immediately withdrawn, and a decision will be made tomorrow morning," the Department said. The Delhi government in a previous order extended the winter break in all government-aided and private schools across the national capital due to "extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert".

"Due to severe cold weather conditions, all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 10 (Wednesday). Accordingly, all the heads of schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakehoders," the order read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted light rainfall and a drop in temperature in Delhi for the next few days.

A cold day was witnessed in some parts of Delhi, east Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in isolated pockets over Punjab with maximum temperatures ranging from 12-18 degrees Celsius.

A new Western Disturbance is also likely to hit northwest India on January 8.

"Under its influence, light isolated rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and 9," the IMD said in its forecast.

Not only this, the Met Department also noted in its forecast that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for 2-3 days. The forecast also had predictions of rains with thunderstorms or hailstorms over northwest and central India (parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh).