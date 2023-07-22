Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Asian Games trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court has upheld the exemption granted to top Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the trials for the upcoming Asian Games. The court's decision came in response to a petition filed by Under-20 World Champion, Antim Panghal, and Under-23 Asian Champion, Sujeet Kalkal, who contested the direct entry given to Phogat and Punia for the prestigious tournament.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, dismissed the writ petition on Saturday, firmly affirming the decision to allow Phogat and Punia to participate in the Asian Games without undergoing the usual selection trials. While a detailed copy of the court's order is yet to be released, the judge's ruling stands as final in this matter.

The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee announced on Tuesday that Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) were to receive direct entry into the Asian Games. In contrast, other wrestlers would need to prove their worth in the selection trials scheduled for July 22 and 23 to secure a spot in the Indian squad.

Challenging this exemption, Panghal and Kalkal approached the high court on July 19, seeking a fair selection process for all participants in the quadrennial event. Represented by advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar, the petition demanded the quashing of the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee specifically for the men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg categories. The objective was to overturn the exemption granted to Phogat and Punia, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all athletes.

Despite the arguments put forth in the petition, the court's decision to dismiss it reiterates the ad-hoc committee's authority to grant direct entries based on its evaluation and assessment of the athletes' past performances and potential.