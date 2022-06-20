Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in money laundering case, admitted to hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who the Enforcement Directorate has arrested in a money laundering case, has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP Hospital) today.

Jain‘s condition is now stable, reported PTI quoting sources. ED had arrested Jain on May 30 this year.

On June 17, a special CBI court had dismissed the Jain’s bail plea in the money laundering case, stating that as the investigation is still on and the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The ED had arrested Jain under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).