Delhi heatwave: IMD says Delhiites to get respite for next 4 days, light showers likely 

Delhi heatwave update: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said that blistering heatwave in Delhi is likely to subside as temperature is likely to fall in the coming days due to a change in western disturbances. He said mercury is also expected to fall in the coming days due to light rains and strong winds.

The IMD Delhi regional head told news agency ANI: “The Western Disturbance is hitting Northwest India. Its effect has started to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir. On May 24 and 25, it will have its effect in northwest India, Delhi-NCR and north Rajasthan. It will be cloudy and some light rain may also occur”.

Srivastava further noted it may rain 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, which might lead to temperature going down by 4-5 degrees Celsius. Srivastava also forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi-NCR on May 24-25.

Srivastava added the western disturbance will have its impact in Delhi-NCR on May 26 and 27 as well. “Although there will be a slight increase in the temperature, the clouds will remain surrounded and there may be light drizzle”, he said.

There is also a chance of hailstorm in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh and some areas of north Rajasthan during the period, the IMD scientist noted.

This is entirely in keeping with IMD’s Soma Sen Roy’s forecast regarding heatwave. When asked if some respite from heatwave likely from Tuesday, she said there is a very strong possibility.

She explained: “From tomorrow, we will see amelioration because there is a fresh western disturbance coming. So, we are expecting that temperatures will start to fall over this entire region and heatwave conditions will ameliorate”.

Delhi heatwave conditions

Mercury is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on morning. Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Najafgarh was the hottest place in the national capital with a temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Narela, Pitampura, and Pusa recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius, and 45.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

