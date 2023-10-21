Delhi Horror: Swiss woman's body tied with metal chains found near school, 1 arrested

A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a woman, a Swiss national, whose body was found near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The accused, identified as Gurpreet, has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the identity of the woman and details linked to the crime, a police officer told news agency PTI, and added that more information will be shared later.

Reportedly, the hands and legs of the body were tied with metal chains, while its upper portion was covered with a black garbage disposal plastic bag when her body was found on Friday morning.

With the help of CCTV camera footage, police found out that the body was brought there in a car.

"The registration number was accessed, and a team traced the vehicle's owner. The owner said she had sold the car two months ago," an official said.

Gurpreet and the Swiss woman were in a long-distance relationship and he would often visit Switzerland to see her, police said, according to an India Today report.

He suspected that she was having a relationship with another man, following which he made a plan to murder her. In accordance with this, he asked her to visit India and carried out his plan.

Initial interrogation revealed that the accused tied the woman's limbs on the pretext of performing a magic trick on her, and then killed her, the India Today report revealed further.

Police traced Gurpreet and arrested him later. They also recovered Rs 2.25 crore from his house.

