'Delhi ki Dhoop, Delhi. Chawal': Netizens try to decode the bizarre caption on this Zara men's shirt

Many people are expressing confusion and amusement after coming across a seemingly random mixture of Hindi words embroidered on a Zara menswear shirt.

Priced at Rs 3,290 on the brand's website, the phrase in Hindi says, “Delhi ki dhoop, Delhi. Chawal - Elements of Voyager.”

The phrase translates to "Delhi's sunshine Delhi. Rice - elements of voyage" when taken word-for-word.

The shirt gained significant attention on Twitter when a user named Shilpa shared pictures of it on the platform.

“Lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal — elements of voyage' which is rice and the other says 'Delhi's sun/ heat Delhi,” said Shilpa in her tweet.

The images showcased a white shirt from Zara with Hindi words that seemed nonsensical. One side of the shirt displayed the phrase "Chawal - elements of voyage," with "chawal" meaning rice in Hindi.

The other side featured the phrase "Delhi's sun/heat Delhi" alongside a sun-like design. Shilpa's tweet quickly went viral, accumulating over 78,000 views and numerous hilarious comments.

lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal — elements of voyage' which is rice and the other says 'Delhi's sun/ heat Delhi.' 😂 #lostintranslation pic.twitter.com/jLxAR0uUOV — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) June 14, 2023

Some Twitter users speculated whether Zara intended to write "rise" instead of "rice," as the two words sound similar in English. However, the Hindi translation of "rice" is "chawal," which ended up being printed on the shirt.

Localisation and spelling gone wrong.



Rise to rice....



And no one bothered to check it all along. — Arvind Saraswat (@arvindsaraswat) June 15, 2023

Understandably, the lack of coherence in the translation has led to Zara being trolled and criticised by netizens for using this confusing combination of Hindi words on its shirt.

Middle class families recycled old shirts and tshirts to make them pochas...

Zara starting reverse trend , take some old pochas and make a Tshirt https://t.co/pjG3fekQ5a — Madhur Chadha 🔥 (@madhurchadha) June 14, 2023

Zara should have written Biryani instead of Chawal.

The shirt would have sold out. — Jatin Gulati (@jatinrajgulati) June 14, 2023

Now if that said rajma chawal I would be all over it — V (@INDIEGOONER) June 15, 2023

Are you wearing the Za--?

The Zara Delhi heat rice shirt? Yeah, I am 🍚🔆 pic.twitter.com/MpNpwoy5X3 — Carl Colaco (@carlcolaco) June 15, 2023

They just chose a phrase no one is likely to protest over, i guess. — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) June 14, 2023

I think someone was told to print “rise” in hindi 🤣 along with sun. — maaya (@mohmaaya) June 14, 2023

Zara’s shirt is still available on the brand's website for Rs 3,290. It is made of lien and viscose fabric with chest patch pocket having spread collar and short sleeves.

