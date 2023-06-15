'Delhi ki Dhoop, Delhi. Chawal': Netizens try to decode the bizarre caption on this Zara men's shirt

Many people are expressing confusion and amusement after coming across a seemingly random mixture of Hindi words embroidered on a Zara menswear shirt.
Priced at Rs 3,290 on the brand's website, the phrase in Hindi says, “Delhi ki dhoop, Delhi. Chawal - Elements of Voyager.”
The phrase translates to "Delhi's sunshine Delhi. Rice - elements of voyage" when taken word-for-word.
The shirt gained significant attention on Twitter when a user named Shilpa shared pictures of it on the platform.
“Lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal — elements of voyage' which is rice and the other says 'Delhi's sun/ heat Delhi,” said Shilpa in her tweet.
The images showcased a white shirt from Zara with Hindi words that seemed nonsensical. One side of the shirt displayed the phrase "Chawal - elements of voyage," with "chawal" meaning rice in Hindi.
The other side featured the phrase "Delhi's sun/heat Delhi" alongside a sun-like design. Shilpa's tweet quickly went viral, accumulating over 78,000 views and numerous hilarious comments.
Some Twitter users speculated whether Zara intended to write "rise" instead of "rice," as the two words sound similar in English. However, the Hindi translation of "rice" is "chawal," which ended up being printed on the shirt.
Understandably, the lack of coherence in the translation has led to Zara being trolled and criticised by netizens for using this confusing combination of Hindi words on its shirt.
Zara’s shirt is still available on the brand's website for Rs 3,290. It is made of lien and viscose fabric with chest patch pocket having spread collar and short sleeves.
Also Read:
Amazon launches affordable Prime Lite plan in India: See price, benefits
Music publishers suing Twitter for allowing copyrighted songs, seeking damages exceeding $250 million
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200 MP camera goes on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today