Delhi killer Sahil Khan's last Instagram post featured a song of Siddhu Moose Wala

The man behind the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, Sahil Khan, was arrested on Monday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar. He was captured on CCTV camera stabbing a minor girl 20 times and then hitting her with a stone several times.

"Sahil used to work as a mechanic for A/C and refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi upon the accused's arrest.

#WATCH | We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused: Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of… pic.twitter.com/U2DQ83m1TD — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy, was registered against the 20-year-old Sahil Khan

As per the initial investigation, Sahil was in a relationship with the 16-year-old victim, Sakshi. He also had a fight with her, a day before he killed her cold blooded.

Also WATCH: Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023 via DLS Method, Ravindra Jadeja's last-ball wonder, Orange Cap, Purple Cap winners & more

After closely examining the culprit’s social media, he had an account on Instagram under the name ‘Sahil Khan’. The account description reads: "love you dark life... daru lover... Yaaron ki yari... sab per Bhari... 5 July... Love you mom".

On the public Instagram account of Sahil, you'll find posts of him and his friends enjoying hookah sessions and listening Punjabi songs. The latest post, dated six weeks ago, captures a group of boys indulging in a hookah session while the song "Selfmade" by the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala plays in the background.

Sahil's Instagram account features several similar posts where he and his friends can be seen enjoying hookah sessions while Punjabi music sets the background ambiance.

The earliest available post on Sahil's Instagram account is a one-year-old story highlight where he expresses his condolences for the passing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Sahil's post reads, "Rip Paaji," as a tribute.

Sidhu Moose Wala tragically lost his life on May 29, 2022, when he was fatally shot. The responsibility for the murder was claimed by Goldie Brar, a gangster based in Canada.

Also WATCH | Delhi Sakshi Murder Case: Why 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her boyfriend; Sahil’s Arrest and What We Know So Far