Delhi man forced to sell Range Rover, which clocked only 74k km in 8 yrs, at 'throwaway prices'

Due to Delhi government's ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years, a Delhi man is now forced to sell his 8-year-old Range Rover at 'throwaway prices'. The user named Ritesh Gandotra said in his post that the car has only clocked 74,000 km on the odometer and spent 2 years in the parking lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the ban, diesel vehicles that have crossed the life span of 10 years and petrol vehicles that have surpassed the 15-year mark would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps.

Describing the vehicle as "meticulously maintained", the user wrote: "My car is in its 8th year -- a diesel vehicle, meticulously maintained, just 74,000 km on the odo. It spent two years parked during Covid and easily has over 2 lakh km of life left."

But thanks to the 10-year diesel ban in NCR, I’m now forced to sell it — and that too to buyers… pic.twitter.com/uMO2LnG03q — Ritesh G (@Ritesh_Gandotra) July 1, 2025

Gandotra further said that he is being forced to sell his car at a very low price to buyers residing outside Delhi-NCR. He further explained how buying a new car so suddenly can wreck one's finances.

"But thanks to the 10-year diesel ban in NCR, I'm now forced to sell it -- and that too to buyers outside NCR, offering throwaway prices. To make it worse, buying a new one comes with 45% GST + cess. This isn't green policy. It's a penalty on responsible ownership and common sense," he said.

In another such instance, Delhi resident Varun Vij was forced to sell his Mercedes-Benz ML350 purchased in 2015 for a very cheap price. Vij, who purchased the luxury SUV for ₹84 lakh in 2015, was forced to sell it at a mere ₹2.5 lakh despite being in excellent condition and having clocked only 1.35 lakh kms.

Speaking to the media, he said that the car had become a part of his family's life over the past 10 years. "We used to drive 7 to 8 hours every weekend. The car has been a part of our lives for 10 years." Vij hoped to renew the vehicle's registration, but did not have that option.

He added that he has brought an EV at 62 lakh to avoid similar restrictions in the future. “I’ve bought an EV now. It cost Rs 62 lakh. I just want to use this one for 20 years, provided no new government rule gets introduced again,” he said.