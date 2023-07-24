Delhi monsoon: Yamuna river water level recorded at 206.56 metres; flood warning issued for low-lying areas near Hindon river

The water level of Yamuna river on Monday reached 206.56 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge, up from 206.42 metres at 9 pm on Sunday. The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data showed water level went up from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday.

Yamuna river’s water level has witnessed a surge due to the discharge from the Hathikund barrage into the river and heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said the Delhi government is on high alert after over 2 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the Hathikund barrage.

The national capital witnessed rain showers on Sunday. Light intensity rain on Sunday evening was predicted in parts of Delhi including ITO, Rajeev Chowk, India Gate, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, and Lajpat Nagar as well as some areas of NCR, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday for Delhi.

Meanwhile, a flood warning has been issued for low-lying areas along the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida since water discharge has increased.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," a police official said.

People living in villages near the banks of the Hindon river are being evacuated and shifted to shelter homes, PTI reported. Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar said: “Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accomodation, food and health care”.

More than 50 people were rescued from the Karhera village located on the banks of Hindon. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and the Sahibabad police used motorboats to shift residents of the village.

