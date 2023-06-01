Delhi murder case: Sakshi often mentioned Sahil in front of us, says victim's father

In an FIR to the police, the father of 16-year-old girl Sakshi, who was stabbed 21 times in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area in Rohini, said that his daughter often mentioned about Sahil in front of them. However, he would always insist that she focused on her education at such a young age.

"My daughter often mentioned Sahil in front of us, but we would tell her that she is still young and her priority should be education," the victim's father said, according to a report by India Today.

He said that whenever they would try to explain her, she would get angry and go to her friend Neetu's. In the FIR, he also mentioned that Sahil had an argument with Sakshi a day before the murder.

Sakshi was stabbed more than 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, killing her on the spot. Her body had 34 injury marks and the skull was smashed. The accused, identified as Sahil, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after committing the gruesome crime and the whole incident was recorded on the CCTV camera.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police recreated the scene of crime in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy.

A senior police officer said that Sahil was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday due to security concerns. "We recreated the scene of the crime to establish the sequence of events and understand how he executed the crime and what did he do after that," the police officer said, as per news agency PTI.

According to police, three of Sakshi's friends -- Bhawna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu -- were called to join the investigation and their statements have been recorded.

It must be noted that the accused has confessed to the cops that he murdered the girl, police sources told India Today.

According to the sources, when the accused was shown CCTV footage, he said, “I am the man in the video. I killed Sakshi.”

Sahil had allegedly hatched the plan to kill Sakshi two days before the incident. Sakshi had rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship.

After killing Sakshi, Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for a while.

Subsequently, he went to the Rithala metro station where he claimed to have thrown the knife into the bushes. He then took a bus from the Anand Vihar ISBT to go to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

(With agency inputs)