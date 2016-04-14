Delhi police and CISF spar over Metro security

Delhi police wants to take over the security of Delhi Metro in wake of growing incidents of crime but the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the city's commuting lifeline, has strongly opposed any such move.

The two forces are at loggerheads resulting in feverish exchange of notes rejecting each other's contentions. Making a strong case for taking over security of the Metro, Delhi Police have cited several reasons, including a seemingly risible one that it has "close liaison with judiciary" and other agencies of criminal justice system.

"Delhi Police being an investigative agency has close liaison with judiciary and other agency of criminal justice system.

So it will be very helpful if prevention and detection of crime and security agency with one agency," said DCP (Metro) of Delhi Police in his letter seeking to take over the security of Metro. The Police also lack coordination with CISF, which is hampering day-to-day functioning.

CISF officials, however, wondered what police meant by "liaison" with judiciary and how it could help in securing Delhi Metro. The central police force, which is meant to guard country's big infrastructure landmarks like airports, Delhi Metro, nuclear, space and industrial complexes, said Delhi Police is essentially an investigative agency.

The CISF has said in its reply that it has expertise in handling security of such installations. The force is specifically trained for the purpose.

According to a senior CISF officer, Delhi Police is deliberately raising the issue of lack of coordination.

"Delhi Police has never brought any scientific point regarding lack of coordination during the time of any contingency to our notice on any prior occasions," said an officer.

The CISF has prepared a point by point rebuttal to puncture Delhi Police's arguments. In its reply, the CISF has also raised questions on Delhi Police's contention that it is the first agency to react to any crime.

The officer also said, "If anything happens in highprofile areas, including Delhi airport, government buildings and offices, Delhi Police would be the first agency to react so going by police's logic, everything should be hand over to Delhi Police."

The CISF has also raised question on Delhi Police staking claim on Delhi Metro security by deploying a workforce of 3,195 personnel. "The figure of 3,195 personnel suggested by the police is not accompanied by any security framework or scheme and hence it is not clear what sort of system Delhi Police will put in place and whether it will be better in terms of quality of service than existing system," said CISF in its reply.

The Delhi Police has been in the news over the past one year for its continuous bickerings with the Arvind Kejriwalled Aam Aadmi Party government over various issues ranging from the appointment of Anti-Corruption Branch chief among others.

(In association with Mail Today Bureau)