Delhi Police chargesheet says WFI President Brij Bhushan 'liable to be punished': Report

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking, a Delhi Police chargesheet said based on the "investigations so far".

According to a report by the Indian Express, as per the complaints registered by six women wrestlers, Singh was “liable to be prosecuted and punished".

In the chargesheet dated June 13, the Delhi Police has also invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking) against Singh, the report further revealed.

It further added that in one case, Singh's harrassment was "repeated and continuing".

In two of the six cases, Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, has been booked under Sections 354, 354A and 354D, while four cases are under Sections 354 and 354A. If convicted under these, it could lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.

"The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names," the chargesheet stated, as quoted by the publication.

Last Friday, the Delhi High Court allowed a minor wrestler, who is one among the seven female grapplers who have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, to withdraw a plea relating to hearing of the matter by a competent court.

The minor wrestler's lawyer submitted before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that in view of the cancellation report filed by Delhi Police before the trial court, the plea in the high court has become infructuous, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

On Friday, the trial court summoned Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused and directed him to appear before it on July 18.