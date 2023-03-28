Delhi races ahead of Mumbai in Best Public Transport Index, its ranking is...  

Delhi was ranked 35th among 60 global cities in the world in Best Public Transport Index, showed the Urban Mobility Readiness Index report by Oliver Wyman Forum. While Hong Kong topped the list in the Best Public Transport category, Mumbai was ranked 41 due to its promising public transit system.

“Delhi has reached number 35 in the ranking of Best Public Transport Services. 2 crore people of Delhi are working hard. Soon we will be in the top ten,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted citing the report.

The report revealed that Delhi’s attractive and affordable public transit led the city to achieve a good ranking. Currently, Delhi has 12 metro lines with 286 stations.

In Urban Mobility Readiness Index, Delhi bagged the 50th position. The report said the city has been focusing on the electric vehicle transition to combat the pollution levels and therefore, it was ranked 46th in the Sustainable Mobility index.

Pointing out that 70 per cent of Delhi’s roads are already gridlocked, the report said this happens due to weak traffic management systems. Delhi scored low on most social impact indicators like safety, pollution, and national employment in the transportation sector. The report was, however, hopeful that low levels of car ownership in the future can help in reducing congestion and improving air quality.

While acknowledging that Mumbai comes with a promising public transit system which includes suburban rail and the Mumbai Metro, the report said that this led the city to grab 41st rank in the Best Public Transport Services category. The city got the 52nd spot in the Urban Mobility Readiness Index and the 55th spot in the Sustainable Mobility category in the Oliver Wyman report.

The Urban Mobility Readiness Index 2022, a ranking of 60 cities across the globe, was created by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the University of California, Berkeley.

