Delhi Rains 2020: Monsoon likely to hit Delhi-NCR by June 25

Monsoon is likely to hit the national capital by June 25, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Monsoons are likely to advance to Uttar Pradesh in a few days' time, following which it is likely to reach Noida and Ghaziabad. It is unlikely that the mercury will cross the 40 degree-mark this week.

The IMD officials expect rain showers to continue this week and the maximum temperature to be around 35 degree Celsius during the next three days. According to weather experts, monsoon will arrive 2-3 days earlier in Delhi than its usual date on June 27 due to a cyclonic circulation that developed over West Bengal and moved towards southwest UP on June 19 and June 20. The monsoon is also likely to cover Haryana and Punjab simultaneously.

Pre-monsoon showers have been taking place in parts of western UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana. After temperature breached the 40 degree-mark, Delhi-NCR witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by rains on the weekend.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and nearby areas on Monday morning. The third consecutive spell of rains in Delhi and Noida brought down the maximum temperature. Due to rain, however, waterlogging was also witnessed in some parts of Delhi and Noida. Heavy waterlogging was witnessed near Lodhi Road, towards INA market from Barapullah today. According to an India Today report, waterlogging was also witnessed outside the ACP office in Noida.

Also read: Fitch revises outlook of SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank to negative; affirms long-term ratings