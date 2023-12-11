Delhi records coldest morning of the season at 6.5°C, likely to dip further

On Monday, December 11, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season so far, with a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal minimum temperature stands at 9.6°C, which is three notches higher than the temperature recorded this morning.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal, according to the IMD.

The current pattern of temperatures is expected to remain for at least the next five days, according to the Met Office, meaning that the minimum temperature will stay below average. The lowest temperature recorded on Saturday was 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The lowest recorded low temperature in December of the previous year (2022) was 5 degrees, which was recorded on December 26.

In addition, the IMD also said that shallow to moderate fog is likely over the national capital from December 11 to 14, and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 23 or 24 degrees during the next six days.

In the meantime, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s data (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 314 at 7 am on Monday. The IMD has predicted that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category till Tuesday, December 12.

On Sunday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was recorded at 312, which is in the 'very poor' category. It was recorded at 322 at 6 pm on Saturday. The relative humidity was recorded as 60 per cent at 5.30 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

