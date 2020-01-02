Delhi weather: Delhiites get respite from cold; temperature rises to 21 degree Celsius

Delhi weather: Delhiites finally got some respite from cold waves on Thursday as got cleared. On Thursday, the city recorded minimum temperature at 8 degree Celsius and maximum at 21 degree Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rain is predicted on January 2. The MeT Department said Delhi was unlikely to see cold waves till January 4.

"The day will be generally cloudy with possibility of very light rain or drizzle. Strong surface wind will sweep the city in the daytime," said the MeT official.

After almost two weeks, Delhiites witnessed a sunny day on January 1, though the minimum temperature still hovered around 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901.

Also read: GST revenue crosses Rs 1-lakh crore mark in December 2019

Also read: Watch more channels at lesser cost now as Trai releases new tariff order for cable TV operators