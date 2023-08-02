Delhi: Tomato prices soar once again as Mother Dairy’s retail outlets sell vegetable at Rs 259/kg

Tomato prices have surged once again in the national capital, New Delhi, reaching a significant high, said a report on Wednesday.

PTI reported that Mother Dairy, a prominent retail chain, is now offering tomatoes at a high rate of Rs 259 per kilogram through its Safal retail stores.

The persistently escalating tomato prices can be attributed to supply disruptions that have persisted for over a month. These disruptions are primarily attributed to the adverse impact of heavy rainfall on the major tomato-producing regions.

While the Central government's intervention involved the subsidised sale of tomatoes starting from July 14, which initially led to a reduction in retail prices in New Delhi, the current scenario has witnessed a reversal as prices climb due to a constrained supply.

According to the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the wholesale price of tomatoes reached Rs 203 per kilogram on Wednesday. Meanwhile, at Mother Dairy's Safal retail outlets, the price surged to Rs 259 per kilogram.

“Tomato supply has been affected across the country for last two months owing to weather abnormalities. In the last two days, arrivals in Azadpur, which is the main feeder for Delhi, has also dropped drastically. Due to short supply, prices have sharply shot up in wholesale, resulting in impact at retail prices too," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

In the heart of this issue, Azadpur mandi, which stands as Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, witnessed wholesale tomato prices ranging from Rs 170 to Rs 220 per kilogram, contingent on the quality of the produce. Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik offered insight, explaining that a diminished supply of tomatoes over the past three days can be attributed to crop damage resulting from heavy rainfall in the cultivating regions.

Kaushik noted that only 15 percent of the usual tomato supply arrived at Azadpur mandi on the day in question, with a mere six small trucks managing to bring in supplies from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This scarcity in arrivals has inevitably led to a notable strengthening of prices.

