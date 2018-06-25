Waiting for admission in Delhi University? No second cut-off for several courses in LSR, SRCC, Hindu, Gargi College

Many prominent Delhi University colleges have closed admissions for various courses after their seats were filled post the announcement of the first cut-off on June 19. Some of the colleges that have stopped admissions are LSR, SRCC, Hindu, Gargi College, Miranda House, Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College. On Sunday, the second cut-offs were announced but these colleges did not release their second list for several courses.

The Lady Shri Ram College has closed admissions for BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Psychology, BA (Hons.) Sociology and B.Com (Hons.). The SRCC has closed admissions for SC candidates for its B.A. (Honours) Economics. In the Kirori Mal College, admissions have been closed for BA (Hons.) Urdu, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, and B.Sc. (Physical Sciences) with computer science optional for general category candidates.

The Gargi College and the Hindu College have also closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons.) History, BA(Hons.) Political Science and BA programme. The Miranda House has closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons.) Geography, BA (Hons.) Political Science and BA(Honours) Philosophy. The Ramjas College has closed admissions for general candidates in BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA programme and B.Com.

After the first cut-off list, over 11,000 students took admission in various colleges. The top five colleges where students took admission were Hindu College, Gargi College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. According to data, the top courses in which many students enrolled were B Com (Hons), BA (Programme) BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) History.

(With inputs from PTI)