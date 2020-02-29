Delhi violence: Schools in North-East Delhi to remain closed till March 7, exams postponed

In wake of the violence in North-East Delhi, schools in the area will remain closed till March 7, according to an official statement. All schools in the riot-hit North-East Delhi will remain closed till March 7, the Directorate of Education Examination cell announced on Saturday. The schools were earlier shut till February 29.

According to PTI reports, the communal violence over the amended citizenship law in North-East Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives so far and left over hundreds injured.

As per the notice, all school exams in the North-East district of Delhi will also be postponed up to March 7. However, the heads and staffs of the schools will attend the school as usual, it added.

"Due to the prevailing unfavourable conditions in North-East district of Delhi, the situation is not conducive for the conduct of examination in this area. The state of mind of the students may also be tensed and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for the ongoing examinations," according to a circular issued by the DoE.

The new date of annual exams for these schools will be announced soon, the authority said, adding that the exams in schools of other districts will be conducted as per schedule.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for February 26 and February 27 due to violence in eastern and North-East part of Delhi. The board, however, has not change any exam schedule of class 10 and 12 across Delhi from March 2 onward.

The CBSE has asked Delhi school teachers to make a list of students who have missed out their board exam due to the Delhi riots. CBSE said that the board would conduct fresh exams for all these students soon.

