Delhi weather updates: Rain expected today; overcast conditions, dip in temperature predicted

Delhi weather updates: Delhi people woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday bringing a respite from hot weather conditions as the mercury slipped a few notches after heavy rains and strong winds on Monday. The capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad observed rain and thundershower yesterday after a prolonged dry spell.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), on Tuesday morning the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, an official said.

The weather department recorded 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours in the city. The humidity recorded at 10:00 am was 74 per cent, added the official

The weatherman has forecast a spell of light to moderate rains across the city with cloudy skies later in the day, a condition that is likely to continue till July 18. Temperature would remain below normal and settle in the mid-30s only.

"The skies will remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius," he said.

However, according to private weather forecaster Skymet, after July 19, the rain will once again start decreasing. However, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. By July 20, once again the dry weather will take over entire Delhi and NCR area.

From July 1 to July 15, Delhi recorded 55.6 mm rainfall, 61.5 per cent less than the 30-year average of 88.3 mm during the period, according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi weather updates: Monsoon finally arrives as Delhi-NCR sees heavy rains, strong winds

Also read: Delhi Weather Update: Rain in Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat