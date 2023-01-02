Delhi woman killed after car drags her for 4 km; Delhi LG said shocked at 'monstrous insensitivity'

A 23-year-old woman was killed in Delhi after she was dragged by a car for around 4 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her scooter was hit by the vehicle early Sunday morning, according to media reports.

The incident came to the fore after the Kanjhawal police in Rohini district received a call around 3:30 am on Sunday in which the caller said that a grey Baleno car going towards Qutubgarh was dragging along a body of a woman, India Today reported.

As per the report, the caller told police the registration number of the car. The same was then communicated to the staff deployed at the checkpoints with clear instructions to stop the car and search the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Kanjhawala police received another call which said the woman's naked body was lying on the road. The call took place at 4 am after which the crime team reach the spot. The body was sent to SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri.

The suspected car was traced down and the police arrested five people in the case, including the car's owner. The five men have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

The girl who worked part-time in weddings and other functions, was returning home on her scooter from one such function when the incident happened, as per the police.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, issued summons to the Delhi Police to appear before the commission.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, outer Delhi, Swati Maliwal has asked the Delhi Police to furnish a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested in the matter and a copy of the woman's post mortem report. The letter was shared by her account on micro blogging platform Twitter.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was shocked at the "monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators". "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.

"Even as every possible support or help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

Besides this, an eyewitness claimed that he tried to seek help from police in a PCR van, but the cops showed no interest in taking action.

"Deepak claimed that he was waiting to take delivery of milk at around 3:15 am when he saw the car dragging the woman. He further asserted that the car was at normal speed and the driver seemed to be in senses. Deepak claimed that he chased the Baleno car till Begumpur," as per another India Today report.

The man also claimed that the police did not spin into action until 5 am.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak shelves childcare reform indefinitely