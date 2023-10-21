Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, minimum temperature at 15.8 degree Celsius

On Saturday, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated and slipped into the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 219 around 9 am.

The minimum temperature in Delhi, meanwhile, settled at 15.8 degree Celsius on Saturday, three notches below the season's average. This comes two days after the city recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 15.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, IMD said.

Separately, in a joint meeting of states with the Centre on Friday, the Delhi government urged the Union environment ministry to impose a complete ban on firecracker burning and the movement of diesel buses across the National Capital Region (NCR).

31 per cent of Delhi's pollution originates from sources within the national capital, while 69 per cent stems from sources in NCR states, according to a report by independent environmental think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

A study by the CPCB earlier this month had revealed the top 10 most-polluted cities, with Delhi being the most polluted city in India.

Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut in NCR took the top five spots on the list, followed by Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read: Cyclone 'Tej' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' tomorrow; here's all you need to know