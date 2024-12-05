Delhi's five-star hotels, malls are now 'selling clean air as a service' amid pollution crisis

As Delhi faces one of the most severe air quality crises in its history, five-star hotels in the national capital have begun offering a new luxury that has become a necessity: clean air in their guest rooms.

November has seen the Air Quality Index (AQI) remain in the "Very Poor" category every day, with six days classified as "Severe" and two days reaching alarming "Severe Plus" levels.

In a striking social media post, U.S. billionaire Bryan Johnson shared a photo of a sign from The Oberoi Hotel, which boasted an average air quality measurement of 2.4 in its guestrooms, thanks to advanced air filtration systems installed in every room. "Hotel selling clean air as a service," Johnson remarked, highlighting the growing trend.

Indian engineer Debarghya (Deedy) Das, currently working as an investor in the US, joined the conversation by posting a similar sign from the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The sign indicated an AQI of 58 in their guest rooms, a significant contrast to the city’s AQI of 397 on that particular day.

Another user shared a snippet of Select City walk, stating, "Shopping malls in Delhi be flexing as well."

This discussion underscores a troubling reality: in Delhi, access to clean air has become a premium service, available primarily to those who can afford it.

The persistent high pollution levels are attributed to a combination of factors, including unfavourable weather conditions. The city experienced a dry month, and low wind speeds, along with unhelpful wind directions, have hindered the dispersal of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate in the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Delhi's air quality improved, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 161. This data is from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI had previously moved into the 'moderate' category on Wednesday evening, and it is expected that this better air quality will last for the next two to three days.

At 8 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 161, which is an improvement from 178 the previous day, but the air quality is still considered 'poor' in certain areas, including RK Puram, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka. Additionally, there was a thin layer of smog indicating the start of winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius along with mist in the air.