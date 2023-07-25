Dengue cases in Delhi hit 5-year high in 2023; 190 infections reported till July 22

Dengue cases in Delhi have hit a five-year high in 2023 as nearly 190 cases have been reported in the national capital this year from January 1 till July 22. Number of dengue cases reported in July so far stands at 65. 40 cases of dengue were reported in June and 23 in May. As many as 61 malaria cases have also been recorded in the first seven months of 2023 so far.

This is the highest since 2018 when 49 dengue cases were reported in the same period, PTI reported citing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. In 2022, Delhi reported 159 dengue cases between January 1 and July 15. During the same period in 2021, the city reported 47 dengue cases, 26 in 2020, 34 in 2019 and 49 in 2018.

Last week, the Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control asked chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Diclofenac group of medicines without prescription. The Department of Drugs Control advisory read: “Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only”.

It further said that retail chemists have been advised to not indulge in over-the-counter sales of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Diclofenac till further directions. It also said that chemists will have to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under NSAIDs category.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said there is a likelihood of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas triggered by the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

“As there is flood-water everywhere, there is a possibility of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria,” she said. Oberoi’s comments came after she inspected Delhi hospitals and instructed sanitation department to carry out a cleanliness drive.

Oberoi further said departments concerned have been told to take steps to check mosquito breeding. Officials concerned have also been directed to clear the silt and sludge due to flood waters, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

