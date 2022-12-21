Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; Noida suspends night bus services

As dense fog engulfs parts of North India causing fog-related accidents, authorities have taken a decision to halt the Noida depot bus services from 9 pm to 7 am.

The authorities have also decided to suspend the reservation service for night bus journeys for the next month, India Today reported.

On Tuesday, dense to very dense fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi. Visibility lowered to 50 metres in the city and affected road and train movements.

The last few days have seen several fog-related accidents in various parts of North India.

One person died and 24 were injured when a bus collided with a truck amid low visibility due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said. According to PTI, the accident took place around 6.30 am in Dankaur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a truck loaded with lentils hit the divider of the highway and overturned in the Dadri area of Greater Noida. In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh road in Arnia, police said.

In Kaushambi, a 25-year-old was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Sayara overbridge on the Prayagraj-Kanpur road around 9 am due to low visibility, police said. He died in the accident while his friend was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, they said.

Eight people were injured in Sitapur when their van hit a stationary truck due to low visibility.

(With inputs from PTI)

