Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani defends Narayana Murthy's 'work 70 hours a week' remark: 'He hasn't said...'

CP Gurnani, CEO of Tech Mahindra, has defended NR Narayana Murthy's statement that young people should work 70 hours a week. Gurnani said that Murthy was not talking about working 70 hours for a company, but rather working 70 hours to improve oneself and one's country.

Gurnani said that young people should invest the 10,000 hours that it takes to become a master in their field. He said that this could involve burning the midnight oil to become an expert.

"Have been reading about the outrage to Narayana Murthy's 70 hour work statement. I believe when he talks of work, it's not limited to the company.. it extends to your self and to your country...He hasn't said work 70 hours for the company - work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself...Invest the 10,000 hours that makes one a master in one's subject.. burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field. THAT is 70 hours of work which can differentiate you as a youngster and in the process your country," CP Gurnani said in a post on X.

I believe when he talks of work, it's not limited to the company.. it extends to your self and to your country.. He hasn't said work 70 hours for the company - work 40 hours for the company but… — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) October 29, 2023

Gurnani said that working 70 hours a week in this way can differentiate young people and help their country. His comments have sparked a debate online, with some people agreeing with him while others disagree.

Those who agree with Gurnani argue that hard work is essential for success. They say that young people should be willing to put in the extra hours to achieve their goals.

Those who disagree with Gurnani argue that working 70 hours a week is unhealthy and unsustainable. They say that young people should have a work-life balance and that they should not sacrifice their personal lives for their careers.

Yes, I believe his context would have been that . The remaining 30 hours is the most valuable of all cause if you don’t develop yourself you will fail in the long run of a 40+ years career. Always equip and skill yourself for the future — Mr Iyer (@Ask_iyer) October 29, 2023

When I was in your company, I tried to persuade "your company" to let me invest my 70 hours in higher studies and come back as a more abled employee and take higher challenges.



But guess what the higher management did with me? They rejected the sabbatical and fired me. 1/2 — Siddharth Rath (@RathSiddharth) October 29, 2023

These entrepreneurs are great visionary leaders but sometimes their statements are really dangerous for common people.



Because they speak in highly intellectual language which is sometimes very difficult to interpret and understand by commoners. — Hitendra Khatri 🇮🇳 (@hitendrakhatri) October 29, 2023

"Yes, I believe his context would have been that. The remaining 30 hours is the most valuable of all cause if you don’t develop yourself you will fail in the long run of a 40+ years career. Always equip and skill yourself for the future," a user wrote.

Another one commented, "Seems he came into your dreams and whispered the clarification. Come on Sir, let's accept old foggy made a fopa and if you don't agree, clearly say so as your point on view. In this entire episode, youth are silently laughing at most of you corporate leaders."

"Then why object to moonlighting You can't have your cake and eat it too," a third user wrote.

In a recent podcast, Murthy urged youngsters to work for 70 hours per week in order to be able to compete with economies like China. He also said that apart from improving work productivity, India needs to reduce corruption in government and delays in government to compete with countries that have made tremendous progress in the last 2-3 decades.

Meanwhile, Harsh Mariwala, Marico's founder and chairman, also commented on it and said that instead of work hours clocked in, it should be about the quality and passion that one brings to those hours.

However, a Bengaluru-based cardiologist did not agree with Murthy's take on India's work culture. "24 hours per day (as far as I know) If you work 6 days a week- 12 hours per day Remaining 12 hours: 8 hours sleep 4 hours remain. In a city like Bengaluru-- 2 hours on the road. 2 hours remain-- Brush, poop, bathe, eat. No time to socialise, no time to talk to family, no time to exercise, no time for recreation. Not to mention companies expect people to answer emails and calls after work hours also. Then, wonder why young people are getting #Heartattacks?" Dr Krishnamurthy wrote on X.

