'Diabolically clever': Mahindra on smugglers using secret compartment in pick-up truck to transport alcohol

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was astonished by the creativity of certain alcohol smugglers on Friday. These smugglers had been using a false compartment built beneath the floor of a small pick-up truck to conceal all the alcohol stock they were carrying. However, the police have caught on to their ruse.

Mahindra had shared a video on Twitter of police personnel inspecting a small pick-up truck only to discover that the smugglers were hiding their stock in a secret compartment built beneath the floor of the vehicle. Mahindra called the method used by the smugglers "diabolically clever".

The Mahindra chairman wrote on Twitter, "Gives a whole new meaning to the word 'Payload!'". Mahindra assured his 8.9 million followers that "this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck product development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be!".

Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word 'Payload!' But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be! pic.twitter.com/JMqZN0VDAx - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2021

It was not just Mahindra who was impressed by the smugglers' creativity. Several people in the replies to Mahindra's tweet expressed their shock and surprise upon seeing the alcohol-filled secret compartment in the video. Here is what these Twitterati had to say:

Wow!! Great application of Dirty Mind !! However, now a days Police Department get judgement from Air pressure on wheels of the vehicle that how much load should be there... even though the vehicle seems empty!! - Parag Shastri (@ParagShastri) March 19, 2021

Ingenious! If only he channelized his ingenuity towards something useful and legal... - Arpana M (@m_arpana) March 19, 2021

Wow - what an idea - if such skills are used in positive manner, how much it is beneficial to India. Although material are illegal, but idea is superb - And special salute to the person who find this... - Hindu Sachin Shah (@dhansura) March 19, 2021

Sir... this could be in a state where liquor is prohibited and illicit liquor being transported.But the designer of vehicle owner seems very innovative and it has even baffled the expert in the company and also people who are viewing this. - Neeraj Kumar Verma (@nkvneeraj1) March 19, 2021

Also Read: 'Blast from the past!': Anand Mahindra shares 20-year-old picture with Stephen Hawking

Also read: Facebook working on an Instagram app for kids under 13