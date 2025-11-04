Indian billionaire and real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani has joined the viral ‘Handshake with Younger Self’ trend, and his video has left people emotional and inspired. The 75-year-old co-founder of the Hiranandani Group shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Retire (No) Re-Tyre-ing (Yes),” showing himself meeting and talking to an AI-generated younger version of himself.

The short video opens with the younger version introducing himself with a cheerful, “Hello! I’m 5. My name is Niranjan. Who are you?” The older Hiranandani replies with a smile, “Just you… 70 years later, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.” The child version, surprised by how much time has passed, asks, “Whoa! You look old. Did we become what we dreamed?”

Hiranandani’s response carries the weight of a life well-lived. “Beyond what we dreamed,” he says. “We became respected.”

The conversation between the two versions continues with warmth and reflection. Young Niranjan recalls how his classmates once clapped for him and asks if people still do the same. The older version replies, “Something like that… but not just classmates — people who found hope and happiness in what we created.”

When asked if people know their name, Hiranandani replies, “They know our work more.” The younger self then softly asks if their father would be proud. “Yes,” Hiranandani says, looking up, “even today, when he’s watching us from the sky.”

The clip ends on an inspiring note when the younger version asks if they are finally retiring. Hiranandani laughs and replies, “Not retiring at 75 — just re-tyre-ing for the road ahead.”

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users praising its message about ambition, purpose, and never stopping the journey of growth. Many called it one of the most meaningful takes on the trend, which has seen several public figures and creators across the world join in.

Comments on the post reflected how deeply people connected with the message. One person wrote, “We believed in ourselves first — this line deserves a heart if you relate.”

Another commented, “Legends don’t retire. They just change the game! All the very best for the second innings!”

A third user said, “The trend just got a luxury upgrade now,” while another added, “We believed in ourselves first and then they followed! Indeed inspiring, Niranjan Sir.”