‘Dinner leke aagaye’: Swiggy employees reach 'Mannat' to deliver dinner for Shah Rukh Khan; here's why

Last night, food delivery platform Swiggy delivered food at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. And while it is the food aggregator's job, the reason will leave you in splits.

It all started after Shah Rukh Khan invited questions on Twitter as part of his regular #AskSRK session. It was then that a Twitter user asked him, "Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Did you have your food, brother?)". Khan, who is known for his wit, replied saying, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you send?)."

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

The conversation prompted the Swiggy to jump into the conversation and ask, "Hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, shall we send?)". A few hours later, a group of delivery executives reached Mannat to deliver food for the Pathaan actor.

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Swiggy's Twitter handle also shared an image of the executives with the caption, "Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy and we have arrived with dinner)".

See the post here:

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

During his #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan also answered several questions related to his journey in the industry, upcoming movies, his family and more. When asked how he feels about daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies, the actor said, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…".

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

A Twitter user also asked Shah Rukh Khan how difficult his journey had been coming from a middle-class background. To this, Khan replied, "Life in overall has been very good to me. Audience and everyone has given too much love…so not difficult at all really."