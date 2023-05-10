Director Anurag Kashyap tweets against ‘The Kerala Story’ ban, asks people to fight propaganda ‘the right way’

Amidst the raging controversy surrounding the film The Kerala Story, support for the movie has come in from ace Bollywood director, Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap, known for movies like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur, tweeted against the ban imposed on the film by the West Bengal government.

In his tweet, the director posted a picture of the famous Voltaire quote, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it”.

“You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong,” Kashyap said in the tweet, further reiterating and reinforcing his stance against the ban.

Kashyap then urged the people to fight propaganda “the right way” and asked them to flock to theatres to watch “Afwaah”, a film that touches on the misuse of social media and its ability to spread and weaponise hate.

“You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called “Afwaah”. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight,” he added.

The Kerala Story released in theatres across India on May 5th. The film was placed under immense scrutiny for distortion of facts. The film claimed to be a story of 32000 women, a statement the director backtracked on later claiming it to be a tale of 3 women.

The film was shortly pulled from theatres in West Bengal at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee. The CM stated that the decision was made to “maintain peace” in the state of West Bengal.

In a press conference in Nabanna, the CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story only exist to “humiliate one section” of society and present “distorted” stories.

The film has also received pushback in the state of Tamil Nadu, where the theatre owner’s association refused to screen the film.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made the film tax-free, encouraging citizens to give it a watch.

