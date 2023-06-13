'Dismal outlook': Skymet predicts a bleak monsoon for India in next 4 weeks

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather on Monday predicted a bleak monsoon for India. The bleak prediction for the next four weeks has raised agricultural concerns.

"Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," the agency said.

The central and western parts of India are set to face inadequate rainfall early in the season, Skymet Weather informed.

Skymet Weather highlighted concerns over drying effects in the central and western parts of the country, which form the core monsoon zone. The zone is set to face inadequate rainfall early in the season.

The southwest monsoon hit the region of Kerala a week later than usual, on June 8 instead of June 1. Cyclone Biparjoy was the reason for the delay.

The cyclone in the Arabian Sea is also hindering the advance of the rain-bearing system, stopping it from advancing towards the interior regions of the peninsula, the agency informed.

The monsoon delay has also affected the areas of Maharashtra, Odisha, half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, which usually experience the season by June 15.

The only regions seemingly exempt from the delays are the northeast and west coasts of the country. However, the Bay of Bengal has shown no signs of weather systems emerging, which are crucial drivers of monsoon.

Aside from a delayed monsoon, several states have been issued a heatwave advisory for the next few days as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. These states include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The department informed that severe heat wave conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam over the next two days.

(With PTI inputs)