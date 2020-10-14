Divya Dutta who lent voice to Tanishq ad says brotherhood is India's soul

Divya Dutta who lent her unique voice to the now-taken down Tanishq ad lamented that it has gone off-air. The National Award winner spoke up about the ad and said that it is sad that the ad has been taken down. She also asked a Twitter user what's wrong with the ad as it only promotes brotherhood. Dutta said there used to be such ads all the time earlier but no one would oppose it.

Responding to a user who said that no one is against the actress but the ad, Dutta said, "But sir don't we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That's our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha... par chalein sabke apne vichar!" (We have been hearing of unity in diversity since childhood. There used to be so many such ads. No one used to oppose them but then again to each his own)

But sir dont we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. Thats our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

A user had shared Shashi Tharoor's tweet condemning bigots for calling for a boycott of the Tanishq ad that promotes Hindu-Muslim unity and asked Dutta is the "soothing voice" is hers. She replied to the query and said, "Yes it's my voice. It's sad it's taken off air. I loved it." To this another user said that the protest is against the ad and not her.

Tanishq faced a lot of backlash from a certain section of the society who believe that the ad promotes "love jihad". It eventually took down the ad and issued a statement saying, "The idea behind the Ekatvam ad is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened by the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."

