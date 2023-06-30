DMRC says two sealed alcohol bottles allowed on Delhi Metro; netizens say 'inform CISF also'

The Delhi Metro on Friday took to Twitter and said that a passenger can carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol. This was in response to a Twitter user's query, which has now been deleted.

Responding to the query, the official handle of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “2 sealed bottles of alcohol is allowed in Delhi Metro.”

Till now, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line. "However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises continues to be prohibited.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

Officials have said that in case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, the PTI report further added.

Reacting to the development, netizens took to social media to share their views and asked DMRC to convey the same information to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

"Strange!! Usually alcoholic drinks are denied by the CISF. Though I believe it’s OK, cause metros don’t have luggage compartment like flights & there is no way to ensure that the person carrying won’t do anything inappropriate. Glass bottles are a security risk themselves," a user said.

Another added, "Kindly @OfficialDMRC also give direction/information to CISF also."

"I hope this mandate is known to the security officials. I have taken a SS of this and will show them next time," a third added.

A fourth stated, "@CISFHQrs don't allow to carry sealed liquor bottles."

Meanwhile, some netizens even joked that maybe an intern was given the charge of DMRC Twitter account.

Separately, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride to reach Delhi University, where he attended the closing ceremony of the varsity's centenary celebrations as the chief guest. Visuals of the prime minister on the Delhi Metro were shared on social media.

